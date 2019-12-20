Teenager cycles to curb hunger pangs, save money

Muhammad Hairul' Raziqin Efendi is unlike many teenagers, and considers snacks a waste of money.

Whenever the urge to snack creeps in, the 16-year-old Normal (Technical) student from Crest Secondary School jumps on his bicycle to distract himself.

Hairul, who has had to work part-time while studying, knows the value of hard-earned money.

In the past two years, he has worked different jobs, from being a deliveryman to assisting with warehouse duties that include scanning parcels. "I do this because I want to support my family in whatever way possible," he said.

Yesterday, he collected his N-level results, scoring a perfect grade point average of four for his ITE Skills Certificate in facility services, an A grade for Malay, B for English and C for mathematics.

"I feel good about my results, and my parents said I did well," said Hairul, whose father is a security guard and mother a housewife.

The middle child in the family has six siblings. They live in a four-room flat in Jurong East, not far from Crest Secondary.

"It's very challenging especially when my dad falls ill and I have to step up to help my mum with household chores or cook for the family," he said. "Sometimes, the groceries at home run out because we tend not to buy too much at one go. I'm usually broke and I don't want to waste money on snacks."

Hairul, whose family is on financial assistance, said: "Cycling helps to remove all thoughts of hunger and I also have fun exploring nature with my friends."

Despite his situation, he remains positive. "I see it as my responsibility to help my family when we're low on cash," he said.

He also enjoyed going to Crest Secondary - his "second home" for the past four years.

"I got to explore a variety of hands-on skills," he said, adding that he has learnt how to fix air-conditioners, refrigerators and other electrical appliances, as part of his skills subject.

"I'm able to configure things and find solutions to problems," said Hairul, who wants to pursue a Nitec course in built environment at the Institute of Technical Education next year, and go to polytechnic in the future.