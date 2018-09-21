SUSS to recognise work experience of NTUC First Campus pre-school teachers in part-time degrees

SINGAPORE - Pre-school teachers from NTUC First Campus will be able to complete their early childhood studies at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) about half a year earlier, under a new arrangement.

From next year, the university will recognise teachers' work and learning experience in some cases, and exempt them from certain modules.

This means that they can be granted up to 20 credit units - equivalent to up to four courses - and graduate six months earlier.

Students usually take about four to five years to complete their undergraduate studies.

Mr Chan Tee Seng, NTUC First Campus chief executive, said on Friday (Sept 21) that it is the first pre-school operator in Singapore to partner an institute of higher learning to offer credit recognition for teachers in part-time early childhood degrees.

From next year, it will set aside $1 million annually for the next five years to fund study awards and scholarships for eligible teachers. They will be selected based on their work experience and potential to hold higher leadership positions such as lead teacher or deputy centre leader.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, the guest of honour at the event, commended the initiative as groundbreaking, in bringing university studies closer to industry - the pre-school sector in this case.

"Early childhood is a more and more important issue because we realise over the years that the more you can prepare young children early, the better they can do in life, particularly in this era when we see more inequality," he said in his address at the Learning and Sharing Festival for NTUC First Campus teachers to share teaching practices.

Mr Chan added: "Many of our colleagues want to pursue a degree. They value the degree programme not just for the status that it confers, but the opportunity to learn, to broaden and deepen their perspectives so that they can be better teachers and leaders."

The festival, which was held at the Singapore Expo, brought together more than 3,500 teachers.