Students with hearing loss get more help at Beatty Sec

More help is on hand for Beatty Secondary School students suffering from hearing loss.

A new hearing loss resource room called D'Connect has been set up to cater to their learning needs.

The room's resources include air-conditioning for noise reduction, a smart TV for visual learning, movable furniture and partitions so students can change seating arrangements easily, and a sofa set that they can use during counselling.

Beatty Secondary School has been designated by the Education Ministry for students with hearing loss.

President Halimah Yacob, who officiated at the opening of the room yesterday, noted that it was important to help students with special needs integrate into mainstream schools.

"Integration is good for them because it helps to create self-confidence. It helps them to acquire competencies and skills, which are needed when they go out to work," said Madam Halimah.

"But for integration to take place in schools, it is important that there are investments - in resources, and particularly in training teachers who are able to deal with students with special needs.

"Creating an enabling environment for the students with special needs shows that they can develop, learn with the other students (and) that's really important," she said.

Jolene Ang