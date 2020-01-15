S'pore Poly engineering students to take NUS, SUTD modules

Engineering students from Singapore Polytechnic (SP) will be able to take some university-level modules in their field of study from April, under a new programme announced on Monday.

Up to 40 students from SP's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering will be able to take National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) modules during their polytechnic studies.

These university-level modules will count towards a student's graduation requirements in SP, the three education institutes said in a joint statement.

SP's School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering has a cohort size of about 800 for 2020.

To be eligible for the programme, students need a grade point average of 3.6 out of 4 at the end of their first year of polytechnic studies, and be selected through an interview. Students should also preferably have a minimum GCE O-level score of C6 for Additional Mathematics.

SP's partnership with SUTD is called the SP-SUTD Pathway Programme, and will allow up to 20 students to complete the regular SP curriculum in about five semesters, instead of the usual six. They will take the SUTD modules in their final semester, alongside SUTD students in their freshman year.

In SP's tie-up with NUS, up to 20 students will be able to take NUS modules in the final semester of their polytechnic studies.

Mr Loh Yew Chiong, SP's senior director in the engineering cluster, said that the partnerships "will strengthen the education experience for our students".

Clara Chong