SkillsFuture portal to better tailor offerings for users

While many Singaporeans may be familiar with the SkillsFuture national movement, knowing which course or skill to pick up can be difficult.

To help with this, the MySkillsFuture portal will be enhanced with artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide custom course and content recommendations.

The portal currently gives individuals access to various resources and information on industry insights, job roles and training courses.

The enhanced portal will be rolled out in the last quarter of this year, it was announced yesterday at the third SkillsFuture Fellowships and SkillsFuture Employer Awards ceremony at Marina Bay Sands. It was attended by President Halimah Yacob and Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) chief executive Ng Cher Pong said that providing the relevant resources and support is crucial in helping people in their pursuit of skills mastery, and employers in transforming their businesses.

"This is why SSG is stepping up efforts to enhance the range of digital offerings, in order to better cater to varied needs of individuals and employers," he said.

It was also announced that enterprises will have a dedicated portal for their business needs soon, to provide easy access to relevant jobs and skills information, as well as resources such as self-help tools.

In her speech at the event, Ms Indranee said: "Our SkillsFuture journey to build up a skills-based economy and cultivate a nation of lifelong learners is a multi-year one.

"While we are still in the early stages of this journey, we have made good progress since 2015."

The national movement that aims to provide Singaporeans with opportunities for lifelong learning was launched that year.

Among the SkillsFuture Fellowships award recipients yesterday was Mr Winston Sng, 54.

He is a senior human resource manager at the United Test and Assembly Centre, in charge of learning and development.

Mr Sng started his career in manufacturing after graduating from Singapore Polytechnic in 1987 with a diploma in production engineering, and made a mid-career switch to human resources after a job rotation opportunity.

He had to pick up new skills for his new role.

He now holds a master's degree in training and development, and a post-graduate diploma in human resource and talent management, as well as other qualifications.

He said he puts his people skills to use on weekends, where he spends his time with former convicts as part of a volunteer programme with his church, Woodlands Evangelical Free Church.

Said Mr Sng, who has been volunteering since 2008: "We walk them through a life-skills programme where we help them learn to manage things like their finances and relationships.

"The greatest satisfaction this lifelong learning journey has given me is that I get to use what I learnt to touch the lives of other people.

"Helping them rebuild their lives - that experience is humbling and enriching."