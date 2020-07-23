Secondary schools, JCs, Millennia Institute can resume lower-risk CCAs from July 27: MOE

SINGAPORE - Secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute will have the option to resume lower-risk co-curricular activities (CCAs) from next Monday (July 27).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (July 23) that "it is now timely to safely resume other important aspects of school life to support holistic student development".

Such activities in primary schools will resume at a later date, after the ministry has assessed how resumption of CCAs has worked out for older students.

MOE noted that school activities have been progressively resuming over the past two months and physical lessons in schools have resumed at all levels.

Students have adjusted well to the various safe management measures in place, the ministry added.

The following are some required measures for permitted CCAs and school activities, which may entail adjustments to game formats and rules:

• Maximum of 20 students per activity and - where possible - the composition of participants should be fixed to minimise inter-mingling. For example, badminton CCAs may resume, with a maximum of 20 participants per venue;

• Groups of five or fewer can interact more closely during the activity. For example, a group of five students can be working on a software programme in a computer lab, four students can play doubles at table tennis, or two can play against two in a basketball game;

• Modified game rules will apply, such as students having to remain at least one-metre apart, even during physical activities; and

• Schools will continue to screen all visitors, including coaches and instructors, for flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough, and ensure that they comply with all safe management measures.

CCAs and school activities that will remain suspended include those that involve high levels of body contact, such as Taekwondo sparring or Rugby scrums; or high exposure to aerosol and splatters, such as the playing of wind instruments or singing in a choir.

Activities involving inter-mingling of students between schools, as well as activities held at external venues, will also not be allowed.

MOE said CCA experiences and school activities are "important elements of our students' holistic development".

"They provide our students more opportunities and platforms to explore their passion, build friendships, and develop character and resilience."

But there will not be mandated timelines for CCA resumption, it added.

"Schools will still have flexibility in deciding when activities will resume, while also ensuring that the workload of teachers and students remain manageable."

The ministry said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and review its plans in tandem with national guidelines.

"For example, if community transmission continues to be under control, we can move to games that are five versus five, with modified rules to ensure physical distancing.

"We will also provide the necessary support to our schools, educators and students, as more aspects of school life gradually resume," MOE said, adding that students and staff should continue practising good personal hygiene and social responsibility, and abide by safe management measures in and outside school.