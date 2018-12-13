Sec 1 posting results out on Dec 19

Students entering Secondary 1 next year can find out the school to which they have been posted at 9am next Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that students can get the information through any of the following channels:

• SMS text messaging, if their parents provided a local mobile phone number when submitting the school choices;

• Secondary 1 Internet System at the school posting exercise website; or

• At their primary schools.

Students are to report to the secondary school they have been posted to at 8.30am next Thursday.

Those with questions can call the ministry's customer service centre on 6872-2220 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays, and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, the statement said.

The Class of 2018 received their Primary School Leaving Examination results on Nov 22, with 98.4 per cent of them doing well enough to progress to a secondary school.

The success rate matched those of the 2016 and 2017 batches, and remains the best performance since the national exam was introduced in 1960.

Ng Huiwen