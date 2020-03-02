RI resuming classes today as there is no infection cluster in school

Lessons will resume at Raffles Institution (RI) today, as there is no cluster of infection in the school and the student infected with the coronavirus was not active in school while he was unwell.

Staff and students who had close, sustained contact with the student will be quarantined or put on leave of absence, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on its website yesterday, as it explained why the school is reopening after a 12-year-old RI student was confirmed last Thursday to have Covid-19.

"The student developed symptoms after a family member had been infected. The source of infection was outside the school," the ministry said on its website's frequently asked questions section regarding the outbreak.

The MOE added that the student had not been active in school while he was unwell. He felt unwell after he left school on Feb 21 and had not gone back to school since, as he was on medical leave.

The infected student was last in school six days before he was diagnosed.

Although RI had already been cleaning its compound every day, in line with standard protocol in all national schools, it suspended classes last Friday to carry out deep cleaning and disinfection as a precaution.

The standard precautions also in place include practising some social distancing among students, checking students' health daily and keeping those who are unwell away from school, said the MOE.

"Hence, we have decided that RI is ready to reopen on Monday," said the ministry.

Explaining why RI has put a stop to co-curricular activities for two weeks, MOE said it was necessary "to reduce intermingling of students from different classes, and further lower the risk of any transmission".

Meanwhile, classes at the Ministry of Education Language Centre in Bishan, which the boy had been to, were likewise suspended for a day as a precaution to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the premises. For the same reasons as for RI, there is no need to suspend classes further as the risk of transmission is low, added the ministry.

Students from the language centre who were in contact with the infected student will also be quarantined or put on leave of absence.

Sharing the ministry's response on Facebook, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said: "While parents are understandably concerned, let us also remember to support our students, teachers and staff during this time."