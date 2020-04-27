Pushing on to succeed, unfazed by rare disease

In a span of just two weeks in January 2018, Ms Pearlyn Tan went from running what she thought was a regular fever to being paralysed in the face and from the waist down.

She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome - a rare disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the patient's nerves. She was then in the second semester of her first year at Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

She ended up being wheelchair-bound and needing regular physio-and occupational therapy sessions.

Despite the challenges, the accounting and finance graduate scored a grade point average of 3.97 out of 4, securing a scholarship from Nanyang Technological University to read accountancy.

The 21-year-old said that at the onset of the disease, she suffered severe headaches, numbness and tingling sensations in her legs, hands and face.

She was diagnosed after a blood test and spinal fluid analysis.

"In a short span of time, I couldn't walk or eat normally and needed help going to the toilet and taking a shower."

Her mother Lee Chor Yong, a cleaner in a primary school, and elder sister Priscilla, a costume designer for a magazine, both quit their jobs to look after her.

She was hospitalised for three months, and discharged in time for the new school year. But she had to retake modules she had missed, to catch up with her peers.

Her elder sister accompanied her for about two months when she returned to school, to help her move about. In December 2018, she was told she had made a full recovery.

Ms Tan will graduate next month with her twin, Pearly, who is studying early childhood in TP. "We were in different courses and classes so it was hard for her to help. But during our lunch break every day, she would buy food for me."

"When my elder sister and mum quit their jobs for me, my dad was the only one working.

"What kept me going was the thought that the only way I could repay them was to do well in my studies. I wanted them to be happy with my results, and see that I am fully recovered and am back to normal."