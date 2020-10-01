President's award nominations open for inspiring and outstanding teachers

SINGAPORE - Do you know of dedicated teachers who have inspired students through their words and deeds or are a role model to their peers?

Nominations are open for the President's Award For Teachers as well as the Outstanding Youth In Education Award, for educators who have made outstanding contributions.

The President's Award for Teachers is the top honour for educators here.

It recognises excellent educators for their dedication and hard work in developing the young, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (Oct 1).

These educators are role models for the fraternity and inspire students through their words and deeds, the ministry added.

Teachers from primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute (MI), as well as educators from the Institute of Technical Education and the polytechnics, may be nominated.

Since the establishment of the President's Award for Teachers in 1998, it has recognised 106 educators for their teaching excellence, dedication and hard work.

The Outstanding Youth in Education Award recognises young teachers, aged 35 and below, for their "youthful idealism, enthusiasm, energy and active involvement in youth development", said MOE.

Nominations are open to teachers born on or after June 30, 1986, and are currently in service at a primary school, secondary school, junior colleges or at MI.

Since Outstanding Youth in Education Award's inception in 1999, 84 outstanding young educators have received it.

Nominations for both awards can be submitted online.

The links to the online nomination forms can also be found on the Academy of Singapore Teachers website.

Nominations for the Outstanding Youth in Education Award will close on Jan 12 next year and the deadline for the President's Award for Teachers is Jan 26.