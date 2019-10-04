President launches children's books on the Istana

President Halimah Yacob was grilled yesterday by Greenwood Primary School pupils on the Istana. One asked if there were insects. She replied "there are tons of species" and also butterflies and birds.

Another asked about the number of rooms in the Istana. Stumped, the President turned to her staff member, who said he would have to count the rooms just to be sure, which drew laughs from the pupils. The President was at the school to launch a series of children's books to mark the Istana's 150th anniversary this year. Titled Istana Open House Adventures, the three books present facts and the history of the Istana through the eyes of four children.

The President's Office will donate a set of the books to all primary schools. They will be sold at major bookstores from Oct 11 for $15. The net proceeds from the sale will be donated to the President's Challenge.