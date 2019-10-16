Preparing for a changing job market

Think about the last time you were at the airport to catch a plane. Did you check-in for your flight via an automated machine? Whether you were in the process of collecting your boarding pass or clearing immigration, you would have used at least one self-service machine before boarding the aircraft.

The job roles of airline staff and immigration officers working in the airport have changed in the past 10 years. Take, for example, the people who assist you at check-in counters and at immigration. These days, they are more likely to assist you through a range of advanced automated technologies to make your travel experience more convenient, without compromising on security.

Digital era and age of automation

Organisations are swiftly adopting technologies such as data-driven predictive analytics and robotic software to streamline work processes. The former is used by Singapore Airlines to optimise their fleet maintenance, while government agencies like the Ministry of Defence and the Economic Development Board capitalise on the latter to automate high-volume and repetitive tasks.

To prepare employees for the shifts in how we work, agencies like the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) enrol their officers in Continuing Education and Training (CET) programmes to help them stay relevant in this digital era and age of automation.

CET programmes are part of the Continuing Education and Training Masterplan under SkillsFuture aimed at developing education and training that respond to the evolving industry needs.

ICA’s officers are encouraged to attend digital CET programmes customised and developed by the agency in collaboration with Singapore Polytechnic (SP). These are conducted at SP’s Professional and Adult Continuing Education (PACE) Academy, which offers conversion courses, digitalisation courses, adult education diplomas and continuing education courses for working professionals.

One of the programmes offered is an eight-week Basic Digital Confidence Course that covers topics like Digital Confidence for Productivity and Digital Confidence for Cyber Security & Internet of Things.

These topics are designed to give ICA officers an insight to digital technology, providing them with relevant knowledge, skills and hands-on learning, such as performing data analysis and using Design Thinking processes and tools to generate ideas. They also serve to boost officers’ confidence in using and leveraging technology in a fast-moving digital world.

Keeping up with competition

Other than certified programmes like part-time diplomas and post-diplomas, SP’s PACE Academy also offers short courses that are aligned to the national Skills Framework and Industry Transformation Maps set within the SkillsFuture Framework. The framework was developed with the objective to build skills to enhance business competitiveness and support employment and employability. It also provides a list of training programmes for skills upgrading.



RTP Company staff at a lab session at Singapore Polytechnic. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC



Companies that have collaborated with the academy to create customised courses for their employees include multinational corporations, local small and medium-sized enterprises, government agencies and government-linked agencies, such as SP Power Grid, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Chevron Oronite.

Some of the most popular training courses at the academy are related to the digital upskilling of mid-career professionals. These include courses on data analytics and robotic process automation. Organisations that are seeking customised courses to retrain staff can also work with PACE Academy to design courses and workshops to help them achieve their goals.

With the SkillsFuture initiative that provides subsidised fees for courses, tens of thousands of Singaporeans have already signed up for CET programmes.

New pathways for mid-career workers

At the recent National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the retirement age will be 63 in 2022, and will eventually increase to 65 by 2030.

This increase in the retirement age means that many may end up working well into their 60s. As seen in the example of airport workers, the way Singaporeans work may continue to evolve. As such, it is important to be prepared to learn a new set of skills.



Industrial Audiometry training for Parkway Pantai staff at Singapore Polytechnic's PACE Academy. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC



Other than upskilling, mid-career workers can reskill. Upskilling is the process of learning new skills for your job, whereas reskilling is the process of learning new skills so that you are able to do a different job.

Whether it is to prepare yourself for skills that will be in demand in the future or to pick up new skills for career progression or change of job, there are many opportunities for professionals to make a mid-career switch.

Some of the more popular reskilling courses at PACE Academy include Data Analytics and Applications, Introduction to AI and Machine Learning and Digital Marketing for SMEs

