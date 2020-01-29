Posting results for secondary school students out on Feb 4

SINGAPORE - Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results for the 2020 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) from 9am next Tuesday (Feb 4), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Wednesday.

The posting results will be sent to students by SMS, and can also be accessed on the JAE website.

Students posted to Millennia Institute (MI) or a junior college (JC) must report to these institutions at 7.30am next Wednesday, while those posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package that will be mailed to them.

The MOE said applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should approach the JC of their choice directly.

"The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies, and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise," said the ministry.

Applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should approach MI directly.

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course can do so online, through the JAE Online Appeal Portal.

Students who were not posted to any course during the JAE are encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, the MOE added.

Applicants can submit an appeal between 9am next Tuesday and 4pm next Friday.

Appeal outcomes will be released on Feb 20 at 9am.

Due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, MOE will be implementing a leave of absence of 14 days for all students and staff returning from China. This will apply to all MOE schools.

Applicants who have returned from China from Jan 22 onwards and are posted to JCs or MI should not report to their respective institutions next Wednesday. They will instead be placed on a leave of absence for 14 days, starting from the day after they arrive in Singapore.

These applicants will need to call or e-mail their respective JC or MI they are posted to next Wednesday to confirm their place in the school.

The JAE website can be found at www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/joint-admissions-exercise.