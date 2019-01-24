Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise to be released on Jan 31

SINGAPORE - Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results for the 2019 Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) from 9am on Jan 31, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Thursday (Jan 24).

They will be sent by SMS or can be accessed on the JAE website.

Students posted to Millennia Institute (MI) or a junior college (JC) must report to these institutions at 7.30am on Feb 1, while those posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package that will be posted to them.

The MOE said applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should approach the JC of their choice directly.

"The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies, and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise," said the ministry.

Applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should also approach MI directly.

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course can do so online, through the JAE Online Appeal Portal.

Students who were not posted to any course during the JAE are encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, the MOE added.

Applicants can submit an appeal between 9am on Jan 31 and 4pm on Feb 7.

Appeal outcomes will be released on Feb 21 at 12pm.

The JAE website can be found at: www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/joint-admissions-exercise