Post-sec posting results out on Feb 4

Students who have just completed secondary school will be informed by SMS next Tuesday which junior college or post-secondary institution they will be posted to.

They can also get their posting results on the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) website, said the the Ministry of Education yesterday. The information will be available from 9am, it added.

Students posted to Millennia Institute (MI) or a junior college (JC) have to report to their institutions at 7.30am next Wednesday, while those posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions via an enrolment package that will be mailed to them.

Those who want a transfer to another JC should approach the college of their choice directly.

"The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies, and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise," said the ministry.

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should approach that institution directly.

Those seeking a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course can do so online, through the JAE Online Appeal Portal. Students who were not posted to any course can appeal through the same portal, the ministry added.

Appeals need to be submitted next week, between 9am on Tuesday and 4pm on Friday.

Their outcome will be released on Feb 20 at 9am.

Owing to the Wuhan virus outbreak, the ministry will implement a leave of absence of 14 days for all students and staff returning from China. This will apply to all national educational institutions. Hence, those who have returned from China from Jan 22 onward and are posted to JCs or MI should not report to their respective institutions next Wednesday.

Instead, they will put on a leave of absence for 14 days, starting from the day after they arrive in Singapore. And they must call or e-mail the JC or MI they are posted to next Wednesday to confirm their place in it.

The JAE website can be found at www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/joint-admissions-exercise.

Clara Chong