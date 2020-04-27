Physical setback spurred her interest in pharmacy

At age five, Ms Vernice Vee took up taekwondo, and then pursued the martial art for years, but a serious injury brought it to an abrupt end.

She tore her anterior cruciate ligament during training while in Secondary 4, and underwent a procedure to replace the torn ligament, followed by a year of physiotherapy.

That was four years ago.

Today, the 20-year-old, who has a black belt in taekwondo, is still unable to perform like she used to.

"I felt quite helpless at that point, but I had a very good team of healthcare workers who encouraged me during the recovery process."

The physical setback spurred her interest in the field of pharmacy, marrying her love for chemistry and medicine.

"I'd always wondered what pharmacists were doing behind the counter at polyclinics, what the process to get my medicines ready was like," she said. "With an interest in chemistry, I found out more about pharmacy science online, and thought the career prospects were good."

She earned a spot in Ngee Ann Polytechnic's pharmacy science course through the Early Admissions Exercise, which allows students to secure places through talent and interests.

Now, she is among the polytechnic's top 10 graduates, with a grade point average of 3.94. She also won an Outstanding Achievement Award for being an all-rounder.

During her course, she worked at Guardian pharmacy chain and the National University Hospital, where she was rotated to work at different parts of the hospital, and attended lessons taught by pharmacists. "It was an eye-opening experience," she said.

While awaiting the outcome of her application to study pharmacy science at the National University of Singapore, she is working part-time at the hospital's outpatient pharmacy until July.

"I want to gain experience interacting with patients, and it's a very good learning opportunity to work in this Covid-19 situation," she said.

"The workload has increased... but we're working hard to make sure every patient gets his or her medicine."

Amelia Teng