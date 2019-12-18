Part-time poly, uni students to pay lower fees

Part-time undergraduates and diploma students at publicly funded institutions will pay lower tuition fees from next year.

The Education Ministry said yesterday it will raise bursaries for part-time students, with undergraduates in the bottom income tier getting $2,500 a year, up from $1,350. About 2,100 Singaporean part-time undergraduates and diploma students are expected to benefit from this next year, with the Government investing $2.8 million a year for part-time students, up from $1.8 million.

New and existing Singaporean students in publicly funded part-time courses at all five polytechnics and the autonomous universities that offer such programmes are eligible.