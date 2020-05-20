Parents welcome school plans but some concerns remain

The adjustments that schools will be making when they reopen from June 2 - such as alternating home-based learning and classes in school to thin out the student population - have reassured parents, although some concerns remain.

Parents with children of different ages, who may have varying school arrangements, said it could be a stressful period to manage.

The Ministry of Education said yesterday that from June 2, daily classes on school premises will be held only for the graduating cohorts of students in Primary 6 and Secondary 4 and 5.

All other students will alternate weekly between home-based learning and classes in school.

Schools will continue with safety measures such as fixed exam-style seating, daily temperature taking, frequent hand washing and wipe-down routines.

Teachers and students will also have to wear masks or face shields, except when eating or engaged in strenuous physical activities during physical education lessons.

Parent Irene Lum, 45, said that having alternate home-based learning and school weeks for most students is a good measure as it reduces the numbers in school.

"But I think the issue is classroom size. There are fewer students in school overall, but the classroom size and number of students in a class may not change," the counsellor added.

Her Sec 2 daughter Nadia Louis said there are upsides to having both home-based learning and in-class lessons.

"My teachers have been doing a good job with home-based learning," said the 14-year-old.

"I feel it also allows them to focus more on teaching, as in a classroom, sometimes time is spent on nagging students."

On weeks when there is classroom learning, students can engage in group work and discussions, which can be difficult to do from home, added Nadia.

Parents of children taking national exams this year said they are glad that schools will make helping such students a priority.

One such parent is IT recruit-ment consultant Saravanan, who has a daughter in Pri 6 and a son in Sec 1.

"My daughter is taking the PSLE (Primary School Leaving Examination) this year. So, going back to school is very important for us.

"This limited time before the papers will be crucial for her," said Mr Saravanan, who goes by one name.

Having alternate-week arrangements will allow teachers to focus their in-person attention more on the graduating students, the 40-year-old added.

Mr Abdillah Hashim, 41, said it was "strange" that kindergarten and nursery services will be resuming a week apart.

He has two children in kindergarten and nursery attending the same centre, and said such measures do not make sense for families like his.

His wife, a 35-year-old working in administration, will have to take an extra week of leave to care for his youngest child in nursery.

Said Mr Abdillah, who works in an engineering consulting firm: "I find it strange...

"The kids interact at home after school, so there is no point in making them start school on different dates."