Parents turn up for polys' open house

Parents are going back to school, signing up for talks and workshops at the open house held by polytechnics and junior colleges to help their children figure out the next step in their education journey.

Polytechnic officials said that in previous years, only students would turn up. Ngee Ann Polytechnic, which is holding two forums for parents tomorrow, has 500 sign-ups. Nanyang Polytechnic, which has a forum tonight, has over 1,200 sign-ups.

With the O-level results to be released on Monday, parents say they want to better understand the kind of courses that polytechnics offer - there are over 200 - and whether the junior college or polytechnic route is better for their children.

Education experts said that while it is encouraging that parents are guiding their children, they should not take over the decision-making process, but instead give their children room to pursue their interests.

