P1 places at 19 schools over half filled after Phase 1 of registration

Nineteen schools have had more than half of their Primary 1 (P1) places filled by siblings of pupils currently studying at those schools, after the first phase of registration.

Princess Elizabeth Primary School topped the list, with 60 per cent of its places filled. Out of 200 spots, 120 were taken.

Other schools with over half of their available P1 spots already filled include Nan Hua Primary School, Radin Mas Primary School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Rosyth School and Rulang Primary School.

By comparison, only seven schools had filled more than half of their places after Phase 1 in last year's registration exercise.

Phase 1 is reserved for children whose siblings are currently in the school they wish to attend.

All children registered under this phase are guaranteed places in the schools.

The results were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on its website on Thursday night.

Another school, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, has exactly half of its 240 P1 places filled.

But some other popular schools still have more than half of their vacancies available.

At CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary), 141 of its 210 places are available, while Ai Tong School still has 157 of 300 places up for grabs.

Raffles Girls' Primary School has 181 out of 270 slots unfilled and St Joseph's Institution Junior has 180 of 240 vacancies available.

There are 186 primary schools participating in this year's exercise, one more than last year.

The new addition is Northshore Primary School.

Phase 2A(1) of the registration starts next Tuesday for children whose parents are members of the alumni association of the school they want to apply to, or members of the school advisory or management committees.

To further enhance safe distancing measures and ensure minimal contact among the public, registration has been moved completely online.

MOE had previously said that the changes will affect Phases 2A(1), 2A(2) and 2B. The other stages, Phases 1, 2C and 2C Supplementary - which are already conducted online - will largely remain the same.

Instead of in-person registration for Phases 2A(1), 2A(2) and 2B, parents will have to complete an online application form to register their child, using their SingPass.

Parents should set up their SingPass two-step verification early and ensure that their SingPass account is valid before registration starts.

The registration exercise, which is conducted over seven phases, will end on Oct 30.

The last phase - Phase 3 - is for international students.