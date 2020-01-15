Online registration from Feb 7 for K1 at MOE pre-schools

Online registration for children entering Kindergarten 1 next year will be available for 36 Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens from Feb 7.

This is an increase from the 29 kindergartens available last year.

Parents can register their children online from 9am on Feb 7 to 4pm on Feb 11.

Children must be Singapore citizens or permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2016, and Jan 1, 2017. Parents can visit the kindergartens from Feb 1 to 8 during the pre-schools' open houses to tour the facilities.

Parents will be informed of the registration outcome by March 31.

MOE kindergartens cater to children aged five and six, and were first set up in 2014 to provide quality and affordable pre-school education and to raise the quality of early childhood practices here.

The ministry plans to run a total of 50 kindergartens by 2023.

More information on the MOE kindergarten registration exercise is available on the ministry's website.

