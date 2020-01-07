O-level results out next Monday

Candidates who sat last year's GCE O-level examinations will get their results next Monday.

Students may collect their results from their respective schools at 2pm that day, while private candidates will be notified by post, the Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday.

The result slips of private candidates will be mailed next Monday to the addresses provided during the registration period.

Private candidates can also obtain their results using their SingPass accounts at the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board website.

Students who wish to apply to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE will open from 3pm next Monday to 4pm on Jan 17.

Applicants may refer to the JAE website at bit.ly/36s1SIX for more details.

The ministry said the JAE posting results will be due for release on Feb 4.

Applicants will be able to access their results on the JAE website or receive them through SMS.

Those posted to junior colleges and Millennia Institute will have to report to their posted institutions on Feb 5, while those posted to the polytechnics or ITE will receive a letter on their enrolment details.