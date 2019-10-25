NUS, NTU climb list of the world's most innovative universities

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) both climbed the list of the most innovative universities in the world, according to a ranking compiled by news agency Reuters.

NUS climbed five spots to rank 58th, while NTU made its first appearance in the global list's top 100 to occupy 67th spot.

The World's Most Innovative Universities list, which identifies and ranks educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies, and power new markets and industries, was released on Wednesday.

It is based on proprietary data and analysis, including patent filings and research paper citations.

Stanford University in the United States held its No. 1 position.

In a separate index that tracks contributions to research articles, NTU came in second while the Singapore University of Technology and Design was ranked 70th.

The inaugural Nature Index Young Universities list of the world's top universities that are 50 years old or younger, ranked by their research output, was released yesterday.

In yet another ranking - the US News & World Report's Best Global Universities Rankings - released on Tuesday, NUS and NTU were 34th and 43rd respectively.

Last year, NUS came in 38th, while NTU was 49th.

Harvard University took the top spot again.

Published annually, this year's Best Global Universities rankings assessed more than 1,000 universities across 81 countries.

The rankings are based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

NTU president Subra Suresh said the university has "consistently delivered in terms of research output, innovation and teaching excellence".

Said Professor Suresh: "We have been very successful in attracting top talent from Singapore and from all over the world. Our commitment to excellence in both education and research has also been strong."

An NUS spokesman said: "The latest rankings reflect our impact globally in both education and research.

"It is important that universities continue to stay relevant to the needs of our communities and deepen our research capabilities to develop ground-breaking, innovative solutions to address pressing needs."