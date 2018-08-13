NTU receives $11m gift for endowment fund for medical education and healthcare research

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Monday (Aug 13) received an $11 million gift to set up an endowment fund to further medical education and research in healthcare.

The gift came from the estate of the late Madam Irene Tan Liang Kheng, and the Government has matched it, bringing the total for the endowment fund to $22 million.

The fund will support efforts by the NTU Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine to provide more opportunities to deserving Singaporean students with financial difficulties to pursue a quality medical education.

Starting from August 2019, one scholarship will be awarded to a student in each year's cohort at the school's five-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree programme.

The fund will also help in establishing two chair professorships at the NTU Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine to study key diseases like diabetes and mental health, as well as research on "serious games" - a genre of games not designed for fun or entertainment - to improve population health and provide patient-centric care.

Earlier on Monday (Aug 13), NTU president Subra Suresh unveiled the 500-seat Ong Tiong Tat and Irene Tan Liang Kheng Auditorium at the school's Clinical Sciences Building on its Novena campus, named in honour of the late philanthropic couple.

Professor Suresh said: "This gift will further propel the NTU Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine to advance medical research and education.

"This is an investment in the future of young minds and the betterment of the human condition that will see ever-growing returns for years to come."