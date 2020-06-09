National Chinese Challenge 2020 to be held online

An inter-school competition that tests Chinese language skills will be held online for the first time in its seven-year history.

The National Chinese Challenge 2020 is open to both primary and secondary school students. There will be an online assessment in the preliminary round and those who do well will help their schools enter the game show finals, which will be livestreamed.

The challenge is jointly run by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group and Nanyang Girls' High School. SPH said last Friday that the contest is aimed at creating an opportunity for students to gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese language and culture, as well as allowing participants to compete in a friendly and fun environment.

The preliminary round will be held on July 10 for primary school pupils and July 11 for secondary school students. It consists of an online assessment that participants can complete at home or in school. It will be hosted on online education platform ULearning, jointly developed by strategic partner Huawei Cloud.

The game show finals will be livestreamed on Aug 15 on digital platforms including zaobao.sg, Chinese student publication zbComma's Facebook page, zbschools.sg and SPH's www.stayhome.com.sg

The finals will be contested by each category's top four schools from the preliminary round. They will answer questions on entertainment, history and international affairs, as well as take part in a new segment that tests their creativity and ability to improvise.

Viewers can vote for their favourite performance, and 50 points will be awarded to the school with the most votes.

Students have until June 19 to register for the challenge through their schools. They can visit http://cn.nygh.edu.sg/ events/2020 for more information.

SPH's Chinese Media Group managing editor Loh Woon Yen said: "We hope the National Chinese Challenge will spur interest amongst students to learn the Chinese language and better appreciate the richness of the culture.

"Whilst we are unable to gather en masse for the competition due to Covid-19, this has motivated the team to rethink the format of this event to adapt to the current situation. With the competition going online, we hope to attract more students' participation and that they will find this format refreshing and exciting."