N-level results out next Thursday

Candidates who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations this year will receive their results next Thursday, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Students may collect their result slips from their schools from 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The result slips will be mailed to the address provided during the registration period.

They can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account at the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website from 2pm.

Students who wish to apply to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via ITE's application portal between 2.30pm next Thursday and 5pm on Dec 23.

Application forms are also available from the customer service centres at the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Simei and Choa Chu Kang.

The ITE posting results will be released on Jan 3.

Students can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal.

They should accept or reject the offer between Jan 3 and Jan 7.

Those eligible for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and/or the Direct-Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme will receive invitations to apply for the programmes.

After the release of the N-level results, students may consult their teachers or the education and career guidance counsellors in their schools on their next steps.

They can also visit the MySkillsFuture website to find out about the education and career pathways available to them.

