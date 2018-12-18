N-level passing rates improve from last year

The passing rates for this year's N-level examination improved slightly from the results last year.

About 99.5 per cent of 9,917 students from the Normal (Academic) stream passed the exam, up from last year's 99.4 per cent.

The number of students eligible for promotion to Secondary 5 also edged up slightly, from 76.6 per cent to 76.9 per cent.

Those promoted to Sec 5 are students in the N(A) course who obtained an aggregate not exceeding 19 points in English, mathematics and the best three subjects, and at least a Grade 5 for all subjects used in the computation of the aggregate.

Yesterday, students went back to school to get their results.

In total, 9,917 students from the Sec 4 N(A) course and 4,715 students from the Sec 4 Normal (Technical) course took the exam this year.

The passing rate for students from the N(T) course was 97.5 per cent, the Ministry of Education said. The figure was up from the 96.6 per cent of last year.

Sec 4 N(A) students, who obtained an aggregate not exceeding 19 points in English, mathematics and the best three subjects, will have the option of applying for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

99.5%

Percentage of 9,917 students from the Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) stream who passed the N-level exam this year, a slight improvement from last year's 99.4 per cent rate. 97.5% Percentage of 4,715 students from the Secondary 4 Normal (Technical) course who passed the exam this year, up from 96.6 per cent last year.

Under this programme, students who complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the minimum qualifying grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course linked to their Higher Nitec course.

About 1,200 DPP places will be offered across all three Institute of Technical Education (ITE) colleges. Applications opened yesterday. More information can be found at http://www.ite.edu.sg/ wps/portal/definitely-dpp/

Sec 4 N(A) students also have the option of applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP). From next year, the PFP - a one-year foundation programme to prepare for entry to polytechnic diploma courses - will be open to students who obtained an aggregate not exceeding 12 points, up from the current 11 points, the Ministry of Education said.

Nur Syafiqah Dahlan was among the 86 N(A) students and 37 N(T) students who collected their results at Hillgrove Secondary School yesterday.

She has qualified for Sec 5 and for Higher Nitec courses at the ITE.

Mrs Angeline Chan, her principal, praised Syafiqah for demonstrating resilience despite challenging circumstances at home, saying: "She has worked hard towards her goals and we are sure her can-do spirit and cheerfulness will stand her in good stead."

Since her mother, who is in her 40s, had a stroke early this year, Syafiqah has had to do more housework. She also visited her mother, a sales assistant in a supermarket, daily during the several months she was in hospital. Syafiqah has two brothers, one older than her and the other younger. Their father is a 57-year-old Grab driver.

Syafiqah credited her family, close friends and teachers for supporting her during her mother's illness.

"I won't stop pushing myself," said the 17-year-old, who hopes to eventually pursue early childhood studies.