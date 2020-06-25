More traineeship opportunities in legal sector for fresh law grads

Fresh law graduates will soon have more traineeship opportunities in the legal sector to support them in their professional development, boost their employability and help them meet the necessary practice training requirements to be called to the Singapore Bar.

The Ministry of Law and Workforce Singapore said yesterday they will collaborate with the Law Society of Singapore to support law practices here in joining the SGUnited Traineeships programme.

The Government has promised 21,000 places - up from 8,000 initially - for polytechnic, Institute of Technical Education and university graduates in this programme that aims to prepare them for employment when the economy picks up after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stints will last up to 12 months, with trainees receiving a monthly allowance, which will depend on the scope of the traineeship and skills required.

In the legal sector, traineeship opportunities can include practice training contracts for law graduates, and opportunities in roles such as paralegals, legal secretaries and legal technologists.

Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong said the move was "a much welcomed" one for both the law practices and graduates.

Mr Tong added: "Practice training is currently a requirement for law graduates to be called to the Singapore Bar and enter into practice... Law practices can also tap this programme to provide traineeship opportunities in other roles.

"This will help graduates continue their training and acquire the skills required for them to pursue a career in the legal sector."

Mrs Delphine Tan-Loo, chief executive of the Law Society of Singapore, said the programme will help trainees acquire skills that are valuable to their law firms once the economy recovers.

The society provides a wide range of training programmes, which law firms as host organisations under the SGUnited Traineeships programme can tap for their trainees, she added.

Such programmes cover practice management matters such as ethics, risk management and anti-money laundering, as well as personal effectiveness and well-being.

Programmes are also offered for paralegals and legal secretaries, to keep them abreast of developments in legal technology, cyber security and data protection for law practices.