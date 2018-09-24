More prizes for winning ideas to tackle social issues

Secondary school teams that participate in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow challenge will now stand to win more prizes - for both themselves and their schools.

In the local edition of the competition organised by tech giant Samsung - open to secondary schools for the first time - not only will three winning teams from secondary schools each receive $20,000 worth of tech products for their school, but each of the winning student teams will also get $1,600 cash (or $800 a student for each team of two students).

The deadline has been extended from Oct 12 to Oct 21 so students will have more time to work on their proposals.

Schools and student teams may submit multiple entries.

Secondary school participants need to submit a proposal on how they intend to tackle a social issue in Singapore.

This year's issues are active ageing, healthcare, social integration and the environment.

A team has to submit a summary of its proposal, along with supporting attachments in the form of a PowerPoint presentation with no more than 10 slides, or a video of no longer than three minutes.

Secondary school teams will be judged on the strength of their proposals.

In the category for post-secondary and pre-university institutions, including Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges and polytechnics, teams that are shortlisted will receive $1,000 each in funding to fine-tune their ideas. They will then make a final pitch.

The winning teams in this category will each receive products worth $10,000 and $5,000 in cash, team trips to Seoul and internship opportunities with Samsung.

Go to www.samsung.com/sg/solvefortomorrow for information and to submit proposals.