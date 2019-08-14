MOE releases calendar for 2020 school year

The school term for all Ministry of Education (MOE) primary and secondary schools next year is slated to start on Jan 2 and end on Nov 20.

For students starting their first year of junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI), school will start on Feb 5 as the O-level results are released in mid-January, the ministry announced yesterday.

Second-year JC and MI students begin school on Jan 6.

As always, there will be four vacation periods for schools, JCs and MI.

There will be a total of 11 public holidays and three additional scheduled school holidays - namely Youth Day (July 5), Teachers' Day (Sept 4) and Children's Day (Oct 9).

As Youth Day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday - July 6 - will be the scheduled school holiday.

Clara Chong

• This information is listed on the MOE webpage at www.moe.gov.sg/education/school-terms-and-important-dates