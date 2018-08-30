Mediacorp exec to helm Promote Mandarin Council

The former editor of evening daily Lianhe Wanbao has been appointed chairman of the Promote Mandarin Council (PMC).

The council said yesterday that Mr Chua Chim Kang, 52, who is now head of Chinese editorial content at Mediacorp, will lead it for the term starting Aug 1 and ending July 2020.

Mr Chua replaces Mr Seow Choke Meng, 69, who has been at the helm for the past seven years.

In addition, 11 new members were added to the council, replacing 10 outgoing members of the 19-member group.

Among new members added to the council are Mr Andy Hoon, the chief executive of Kim San Leng (F&B) Group, and Madam Heng Boey Hong, director of mother tongue languages, curriculum planning and development at the Ministry of Education.

Mr Chua, who joined Mediacorp in March, told The Straits Times: "I love the language, I am a writer, I have worked in the media for the past 18 years.

"When I was called upon to pick up the challenge, I saw this as a responsibility and a challenge."

The PMC was created in 1979 to promote the use of Mandarin among Chinese Singaporeans.

Mr Chua said he would look to promote easy and fun ways of learning Mandarin, and the new council would finalise its direction for his term before the end of the year. "It's good that the council members come from different backgrounds, and have different ideas," he said.

"We will need to go through a session to understand our expectations, and it's good for me to listen to them before we decide how to move forward."

The council said its former chairman, Mr Seow, is a strong advocate of bilingualism and biculturalism, and lauded his contributions during his tenure. Mr Seow remains a consultant of Singapore Press Holdings and sits on the boards of various organisations and charities.

The initiatives he launched with his team included the Parent-Child Talent Competition in 2013, which provided the opportunity for parents to bond with their children while learning and speaking Mandarin. Mr Seow and his team also started an annual public speaking competition last year encouraging Mandarin speakers between the ages of 13 and 18 to express themselves creatively through public speaking.

Mr Seow said: "It was a very exciting and meaningful journey for the council and me. We set out to do something with the aim of encouraging Chinese Singaporeans to speak more Mandarin.

"I would say we achieved to some extent the things we set out to do."