Lessons in schools for small groups, with focus on graduating cohorts

Schools can start bringing in students in small groups for face-to-face lessons from May 19 as circuit breaker measures slowly ease up, it was announced yesterday.

The initial focus will be on graduating cohorts taking national exams - Primary 6, Secondary 4 and 5, Junior College 2 and Pre-University 3.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday that the process will be done in "a careful and calibrated manner, with ample safe distancing".

"They will come back in small groups, on selected days, throughout the day, and will be spaced out within the school compound.

"They will meet teachers one to one or in small groups. Masks are compulsory. We know that these students have been anxious about the preparation for their national exams, and that home-based learning cannot fully substitute face-to-face coaching and lessons."

Institutions of higher learning, particularly the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), will also allow more students to return to campus for critical consultations, projects or practicums, the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 said.

The entire cohort will not be allowed back, with priority going to those who need school facilities as well as those who need additional support during vacations.

"We are not opening up the entire school system at all," said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force. He noted that the process will be a gradual one, with a review next month.

Mr Ong added that schools will continue to engage students with greater needs and provide care for those whose parents work in essential services and are unable to secure alternative care arrangements during the four-week school holidays that start on Tuesday.

Teachers rostered during this period will get time off later this month, as the first two weeks of the holidays are usually set aside as protected rest time.

"This is something we always do, to allow teachers some time to rest and recharge, although we know many of them use the time to plan lessons and stay in touch with students," added Mr Ong.