Kaplan Singapore achieved renewal for its Four-year EduTrust Certification

Kaplan Higher Education Academy and Kaplan Higher Education Institute have achieved renewal of the Four-year EduTrust Certification that is conferred by the Committee of Private Education (CPE) under SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

The EduTrust Certification is a quality assurance scheme awarded to Private Education Institutions (PEIs) who have demonstrated an excellent level of performance in managing their institutions and providing high quality education standards and welfare for their students.

PEIs are assessed across seven criteria, which include the institution’s management commitment and responsibilities, student protection and support services, academic processes, student assessment, and achievement of student and graduate outcomes.

Associate professor, Mr Rhys Johnson, chief operating officer and provost at Kaplan Singapore, said: “We are delighted to receive the renewal of our EduTrust Certification, offering students, parents and partners the assurance of our commitment to providing quality education. As one of the leading private education providers, we will continue to work closely with our university and industry partners to help our students and graduates achieve their educational and career goals through lifelong learning opportunities.”

The Four-year EduTrust Certification is on top of accreditations received from the Chinese Service Center of Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE), an affiliation to the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China. All degree programmes delivered by Kaplan Singapore – offered by Murdoch University, Northumbria University, Royal Holloway University of London, University College Dublin, University of Essex and University of Portsmouth – are recognised by the CSCSE, providing graduates more employment opportunities in China. Degrees awarded through Kaplan Higher Education Academy from July 2011 and Kaplan Higher Education Institute from March 2016 are covered.

Prof Johnson added: “We will continue to partner with renowned universities to give students the opportunity to select from pathway options to progress academically and attain their preferred qualifications. This accreditation will benefit our students and alumni in equipping them with the key skills needed to remain highly employable.”

Providing over 300 degree and 25 diploma programmes, Kaplan Singapore is focused on offering academic programmes designed to equip students with the skillsets for employment and to meet the needs of the evolving industry. One of its initiatives was to set up six Kaplan Industry Advisory Boards in 2016, involving over 40 senior executives and entrepreneurs from multinational corporations (MNCs), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups. Collectively, they provide perspectives on the latest industry trends to align programmes offered at Kaplan to meet Singapore’s labour needs, to equip graduates with skills relevant to their respective industry and be career-ready.