Juggling work, family and night classes to earn degree at SUSS

While most parents would be sitting down to help their children with homework, Ms Angela Goh had schoolwork of her own to do.
Ms Goh, 37, who took part-time studies at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), received her Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree yesterday at the university's campus in Clementi.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?