Juggling work, family and night classes to earn degree at SUSS

Ms Angela Goh, who received her Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree yesterday after three years of part-time studies at SUSS, credits her husband for his support. She says he took charge of supervising their children and helping them wit
Ms Angela Goh, who received her Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree yesterday after three years of part-time studies at SUSS, credits her husband for his support. She says he took charge of supervising their children and helping them with schoolwork, especially when her exams rolled around.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Published
6 hours ago

While most parents would be sitting down to help their children with homework, Ms Angela Goh had schoolwork of her own to do.

Ms Goh, 37, who took part-time studies at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), received her Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree yesterday at the university's campus in Clementi.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 11, 2018, with the headline 'Juggling work, family and night classes to earn degree'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content