Japan's #1 MBA is coming to Singapore

GLOBIS University has opened a Singapore Hub Campus in its aim to develop Asia's next generation of tech-savvy business leaders.

Already Japan's leading business school, students in Singapore will soon have the opportunity to experience its unique approach to business education.

Courses will start in October, and the first course offered will be the popular Organizational Behavior and Leadership module. It aims to help students develop the leadership skills they need to be more effective in the practical business world.

Students who take Pre-MBA courses here will be able to transfer the credits they earn to the university's full-time MBA programme in Tokyo or its Online MBA programme.

To give prospective students a taste of the GLOBIS University experience, founder and president Yoshito Hori, one of Japan's leading entrepreneurs, will be in town for a special seminar on Sept 10, where he will discuss how business education is set to evolve in the digital era.



Mr Yoshito Hori is GLOBIS University's founder and president. PHOTO: GLOBIS UNIVERSITY



A feature distinctive to the GLOBIS curriculum is its emphasis on kokorozashi, a Japanese term which means “personal mission in life”. The school arms its students with enough support and opportunities to find their own personal mission that will help them become visionary leaders, with the ability to make great changes in society.

First founded in 1992 as a single course by Mr Hori, GLOBIS has gone on to train more than 100,000 business professionals across Japan and abroad. Training is offered through both its MBA programs and through the GLOBIS Management School, where professionals can take non-degree courses.

Recognized by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and with all its courses accredited by the Japan University Accreditation Association, students can be assured of a quality education.

Here are four reasons why you should study at GLOBIS University.

Lead with purpose

Unique to the GLOBIS curriculum is its great emphasis on kokorozashi, a Japanese term which means “personal mission in life”. At GLOBIS, having a personal mission is the true mark of a leader’s strength, leading to its emphasis on kokorozashi and developing one's personal mission. The school aims to develop visionary leaders who can create positive changes in society through a range of specialised courses, and students are encouraged to think deeply about their mission and build on their passion.

A curriculum like no other

GLOBIS also offers unique “Technovate” courses — combining “technology” and “innovation” — that aim to equip its students with the right skills to become modern leaders who can leverage technology and drive results in the fast-changing digital era. These Technovate courses are constantly updated to keep pace with the ever-evolving marketplace and ensure that students are armed with the cutting-edge knowledge necessary to overcome today's digital challenges.

Venture -focused curriculum

GLOBIS believes that the best leaders are those who are not afraid of grabbing the initiative to take risks, in order to change and innovate societies. And in a nod to its own start-up roots, the school offers many courses on entrepreneurship taught by industry experts and venture capitalists to instill that same can-do spirit in its students.

Top-quality educators

With extensive management experience in a wide array of industries, GLOBIS lecturers can easily refer to current real-life case studies, focus on practical applications and share their own valuable insights during classes. As skilled facilitators, they are also able to guide high-energy, student-driven class discussions, and ensure that each student has the opportunity to contribute their thoughts and opinions.

Thrive in today’s competitive world and learn how to achieve your career ambitions with GLOBIS University.

Disrupting the MBA: The Future of Business Education

When: Monday, September 10, 7pm to 8.30pm

Venue: The Pod, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street, Singapore 188064

Join GLOBIS University president Yoshito Hori as he discusses the current state and future of business education, the need to innovate constantly in a traditional field, and how GLOBIS is transforming the MBA for the digital era. This session with one of Japan's leading entrepreneurs is a must for those interested in entrepreneurship, technology or business education.

MBA Trial Class - Leadership

When: Saturday, September 22, 2pm to 3.30pm

Venue: Function Room (3F), National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street, Singapore 188064

Join lecturer Kenya Yoshino as he reveals the importance of emotions in business, and how their effective management is a key step toward better organisational leadership, using real-life case studies of Japanese companies.