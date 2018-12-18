ITE offers two new Nitec courses

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be offering two new, two-year Nitec courses from next month to meet changing industry needs.

The new video production Nitec course at ITE College Central will address the increased demand for skilled workers in the media industry. Graduates can work as assistant camera operators, assistant lighting technicians or production assistants.

Earlier this month, the Info-communications Media Development Authority launched programmes and funding to boost "made-with-Singapore" content, as part of efforts to support local content producers who collaborate with international partners.

Producer Tan Chih Chong, of production company Sitting In Pictures, said: "We have observed an increase in demand for video productions in social media and do foresee the corresponding need for such talent and skills in the industry."

The other new course, Nitec in built environment (mechanical and electrical services), is also being offered following industry feedback, ITE said.

Students who complete this course, which is being offered at ITE College East and ITE College West, may be employed as facilities technicians, who maintain and service building systems, such as air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems, fire protection systems, electrical and emergency services, and plumbing and sanitary systems.

ITE will be offering 44 Nitec courses, 51 Higher Nitec courses and 26 Traineeship courses next year .

GCE N-level holders applying for full-time ITE courses can do so from now till 5pm on Dec 20. GCE N-level holders aiming for traineeship courses, which let trainees earn as they learn on the job in a sponsoring firm, have until 5pm on Jan 4 to apply.

Secondary school-leavers who took their GCE N-level examinations this year can submit their applications via the ITE website, www.ite.edu.sg

Meanwhile, self-help group Mendaki is offering assistance to parents and students who may need guidance on their academic options following the release of the N-level results yesterday. Mendaki said the measures are part of ongoing efforts "to uplift the educational standards of the Malay/Muslim community".

Parents and students are welcome to call the Edu-Advisor hotline on 6245-5748 or 6245-5959 or post their questions online on the Edu-Advisor link via Mendaki's website at www.mendaki.org.sg and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MENDAKISG.