International French School to add 1,000 more places by 2023

International school Lycee Francais de Singapour has more than 3,000 students from about 50 nationalities, aged three to 18, and is set to grow its capacity by another 1,000 by 2023.

In a reflection of its international openness, it officially rebranded itself as the International French School (Singapore) at its campus in Ang Mo Kio yesterday, where it also announced its expansion plans.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who attended the rebranding launch ceremony, said the milestone is more than just a name change, noting the school's growth over the last 53 years.

He added: "I think there were only 150 students (when the school first opened)... Now you're going to expand so you have space for more than 4,000 students. I think this growth is worth celebrating."

The International French School offers a bilingual track in French and English, where classes are conducted in both languages. Its students take up the French Baccalaureate diploma, which is recognised globally, including by local universities such as the National University of Singapore.

Dr Balakrishnan noted that France has had "an indelible impact" on Singapore's education system, including the setting up of schools such as St Joseph's Institution and the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus schools here.

"On a political and the diplomatic level, France and Singapore share a commitment, and I would say, a reaffirmation of a belief in multilateralism, free trade and a rules-based international order," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan also expressed gratitude for France's support of the European Union-Singapore free trade agreement, which entered into force in November last year.

Mr Christian Soulard, principal of the International French School, said: "The name change is a highly significant new orientation that the school will be undertaking to reaffirm its international openness."

Mr Soulard added that France and Singapore have been developing significant cooperation in the field of education, with both countries' education ministers sharing expertise in areas such as teacher training, the teaching of mathematics and vocational education.