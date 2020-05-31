How schools are preparing to reopen

1 Help children to understand and adhere to safe practices

At MapleBear, which has about 3,000 pre-schoolers across 40 centres, teachers have come up with fun ways such as games to help them understand and adhere to safe practices such as social distancing.

"It's difficult to tell children they can't sit at a certain place. We aren't going to focus on the negatives, like 'Don't do this, or don't do that'," said MapleBear chief executive Patricia Koh. Instead, teachers will try to educate the kids, she said.

Teachers have prepared chairs with children's names on them, and when the kids return to the centres from Tuesday, they will be told to look for the specific chair with their names on it.

If they have to sit on the floor, mats with interspaced shapes such as circles, triangles and squares will be used and children can choose the shapes they like.

Jolene Ang

2 Staggering arrival and dismissal times

Pre-school operators will stagger the arrival and dismissal times for hundreds of children, to thin out the crowds at their centres.

Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PAP Community Foundation's (PCF) pre-school management division, said some centres will open slightly earlier or later so that parents have a longer window in which to drop off and pick up their children, rather than one set timing.

PCF is the largest pre-school operator in Singapore with over 40,000 children. Other centres will split children into two groups and assign them staggered arrival timings.

Similarly, Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of NTUC First Campus' My First Skool, which has about 20,000 children, said: "We know the work patterns of parents across different centres. Principals have engaged parents to ask if they can come a bit earlier or later, so they don't have to wait to hand over the kids during health checks."

In addition, where possible, centres, and typically the larger ones, will designate specific entry and exit points for different levels of children, to minimise mixing.

Amelia Teng

3 Thorough cleaning by professionals

Ms Rabiatul Adawiah, chief development officer at Busy Bees Asia, which runs several pre-school chains such as Learning Vision, Pat's Schoolhouse and Small Wonder, said cleaning is being done on two levels.

Professional cleaners were called in to carry out disinfection across all the centres, while some staff had also returned for additional cleaning and preparations such as placing markers on the floor and tables as part of safe distancing measures.

Similarly, at Star Learners, the centres have thoroughly cleaned and disinfected premises, materials and resources.

Its head of operations Poh Soon Tat said it has engaged professional sanitisation misting services and installed air purifiers in every centre.

Jolene Ang

4 Meals in school

Some schools have asked children to bring their own food from home, while others are getting students to pre-order food from the canteen.

Jing Shan Primary School principal Sharon Siew said pupils are encouraged to bring packed food from home for recess, which will help to reduce intermingling as they can stay in the classroom instead of going to the canteen to buy food.

At National Junior College, instructions were given in a circular for student representatives on how to consolidate orders, pay for and pick up packed food from the school canteen for their classmates, as well as how to clean up after eating.

Meanwhile, at Crescent Girls' School, students have also been encouraged to bring food from home where possible.

For those who are unable to do so, a bento set system will be set up, with orders delivered from the canteen to the classrooms, where recess and lunch breaks are to be held.

Jolene Ang