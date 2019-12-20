High pass rates for N-level exams

More than three in four Normal (Academic) stream students made the cut for promotion to Secondary 5 next year, the N-level results released yesterday showed.

And almost every one of the 9,752 students from the stream who sat the exams this year passed, with figures showing 99.5 per cent clearing the hurdle.

These figures are similar to the ones recorded last year, which showed 76.9 per cent qualifying to take the O levels at Secondary 5.

About 13,700 students collected their N-level results yesterday.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said 38.1 per cent of students from the Normal (Academic) course took O-level subjects this year under the subject-based banding system, which allows students to take subjects at varying difficulty levels based on their strengths.

The results for their O-level subjects will be released only later next month.

This year, about 4 per cent of students from the Normal (Technical) course, or about 150 of them, took one or more subjects in English language, mother tongue languages, mathematics and science at the Normal (Academic) level.

An MOE spokesman said the pass rate for subjects taken by these students is comparable with their Normal (Academic) peers.

The pass rate this year for Normal (Technical) course students was 98.1 per cent, up from 97.5 per cent last year.

These students may apply to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), or laterally transfer to the Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) course if they obtained an A grade for English and mathematics, and at least a B grade for one other subject.

Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students with an aggregate score not exceeding 19 points in English, mathematics and the best three subjects may apply for the Direct Entry Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP).

Under this programme, students who complete their two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE and do well enough secure a place in a related polytechnic diploma course. Like last year, about 1,200 DPP places will be offered across all three ITE colleges.

Sec 4 Normal (Academic) students also have the option of applying for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) - a one-year programme to prepare for entry to polytechnic diploma courses, which is open to students who obtained an aggregate score not exceeding 12 points. The polytechnics will offer about 1,500 PFP places in total.

Crest Secondary principal Seet Tiat Hee said: "I am very happy that many of our students who come from very humble backgrounds have done very well in both the N levels and the ITE Skills Certificate.

"We see natural talent in them - here we rejoice and celebrate their efforts more than their academic grades."

Crest Secondary and Spectra Secondary are specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students. This year, close to 95 per cent of students from Crest passed the N levels.

Some 30 per cent of students at the school also secured a place in ITE through the Early Admissions Exercise, which allows them to apply for courses based on aptitude.

Spectra Secondary School student Nurain Sanusi has a place to study retail services at ITE next year.

The 17-year-old had to work part-time as a banquet server last year to help support her family. She and her four siblings live with their mother, who had to quit her postman job due to health challenges.

"I tell myself there's no easy way to success and if I give up now, there's no future for me."

In a separate announcement, ITE said that it is offering three new Nitec courses starting next month.

These are in the fields of electronics and Internet of Things, business administration, and an updated course in automotive technology.

In total, it will have 44 Nitec courses, 50 Higher Nitec courses and 24 traineeship courses next year. Traineeship programmes combine work and study at the same time.