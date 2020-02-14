GCE A-level results out next Friday

The results of last year's GCE A-level examinations will be released next Friday.

School candidates may collect their results from their respective schools from 2.30pm that day, while private candidates will be notified via post, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement yesterday.

Precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been put in place, added the ministry.

Candidates collecting their results in person must declare their travel history and take their temperature before they arrive in school. They will also collect their results in classrooms, instead of school halls.

"Only candidates collecting their results will be allowed entry into the school premises," said MOE.

Candidates can view their results online using SingPass or system-generated passwords, an option for students who are unable to be physically present at their respective schools next Friday.

MOE said candidates who are eligible for SingPass, but have not activated it, will receive a SingPass PIN mailer by Wednesday.

"The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) will provide each candidate who is not eligible for SingPass with login details via e-mail, also by Wednesday."

Results can be viewed via the results release system on the SEAB website (www.seab.gov.sg) from 3pm next Friday.

From Feb 24 this year, all A-level candidates who are Singapore citizens and permanent residents will receive digital certificates available via the MySkillsFuture Skills Passport at https://www.myskillsfuture.sg/content/portal/en/individual/skills-passport.html

School candidates who are international students and unable to access the portal may send an e-mail to SEAB for a copy of their digital certificates.