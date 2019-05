Mr Nicholas Chan is the first Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduate to get a place in the National University of Singapore's prestigious Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

The 23-year-old nursing graduate had quit secondary school as a rebellious teenager.

But he later turned his life around and worked hard in ITE and Nanyang Polytechnic, even going to the extent of taking his O and A levels as a private candidate.

SEE HOME: From ITE to NUS medicine: Ex-dropout makes the grade