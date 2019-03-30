Fees up for medicine and dentistry students, but most others unaffected

Students entering medicine and dentistry courses at local universities this year will have to pay higher fees.

However, students starting 90 per cent of courses offered by the six national universities this academic year will not face any increases.

Annual tuition fees for medicine and dentistry at the National University of Singapore (NUS) will go up by $500 for new students, affecting the intake for the upcoming academic year in August.

This brings the yearly tuition fees for the two courses to $28,900 each.

Fees for a medicine course at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are also going up by $500 to $34,700.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said it is committed to providing significant subsidies that will cover almost three-quarters of the total cost of a student's education.

"Adjustments will still be needed from time to time, but we have reached a good landing point," it added.

Arts and social sciences, business and computing are some of the courses for which fees will remain unchanged.

The fee revisions were announced on each university's website on Thursday.

They were decided after consultations between the universities and MOE, and take into account the need to manage rising costs, minimise the impact on students and ensure a high quality of education.

Yearly fees at NUS' music faculty will also go up by $500 to $13,950.

As in the previous two years, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) is raising its annual tuition fees this year by $150, from $13,050 to $13,200.

At the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), fees will increase by $180 for courses such as engineering, accountancy and hospitality business.

They will go up by $240 for courses such as pharmaceutical engineering and information and communications technology.

Fees for some courses at SIT, like systems engineering, remain unchanged.

MOE said it will collaborate with local universities to ensure that financial assistance is available, and that no deserving student is denied a university education due to financial difficulties.