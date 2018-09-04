Exploring the unconventional route

Mr Hor Zhi An is not a typical MaritimeONE Scholar.

Currently pursuing a degree in Business (Business Analytics) from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), he took an unconventional route to university. In secondary school, he studied in the Normal Academic stream for five years, followed by a Diploma in Business Administration at Singapore Polytechnic for three years.

Mr Hor is one of 34 MaritimeONE Scholarship recipients this year. It is also the first time the scholarship has been awarded to someone pursuing business analytics instead of the usual courses in maritime studies, a sign of the changing times.

As the industry gears up for a digital transformation, Mr Hor, 25, hopes that his background in Business Analytics can help contribute to making Singapore’s port operations more efficient.

Road to many opportunities

The scholarship programme falls under the MaritimeONE (Outreach NEtwork), a four-partner initiative that is administered by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF). The programme identifies, grooms and nurtures maritime talents for the industry.

The MaritimeONE Scholarship Programme supports 26 degree and diploma courses, providing students with the flexibility to decide on an educational pathway of their choice. These degree courses are also offered both locally and abroad.

One of the key points of this scholarship is that it does not solely take in applicants focusing on maritime-related studies. Graduates from this programme can still contribute to the industry through adjacent job roles such as accounting, business processes and development, and even data science.

However, should one wish to explore an education in maritime, courses such as maritime business, nautical studies and marine engineering are taught at local and overseas institutions, and allow students to gain an in-depth understanding of the maritime ecosystem at large.

Due to the global nature of the industry, students are also encouraged to strengthen soft skills such as problem-solving, cognitive and resource management skills, as well as communication skills, as they will get to meet peers from various cultures and backgrounds.

Recognising that a healthy inflow of young local talents is needed, 26 companies have pledged their support for the scholarships this year by offering financial aid, internship and job opportunities.

More than just a scholarship

Partnerships between universities and the scholarship programme offer students a streamlined pathway into higher education, as in the case of MaritimeONE Scholarship recipient Miss Emilie Teo.

Miss Teo, 25, spent three years in Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and obtained a Diploma in Maritime Business at the Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA). Her excellent grades got her into Plymouth University where she pursued a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Maritime Business and Maritime Law. With prior knowledge in modules such as Carriage of Goods by Sea and International Shipping, Ms Teo was able to take an expedited route at Plymouth University, gaining direct entry into the third year of the degree programme, and was able to obtain her degree in a year, as opposed to the usual three years.



2018 MaritimeONE Scholars at the Scholars’ Induction Programme. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARITIME FOUNDATION



Participants under the MaritimeONE Scholarship Programme can also look forward to various social activities including the Scholars’ Induction Programme and MaritimeONE Scholars’ Advance, to familiarise themselves with the industry and to get to know the community of maritime practitioners and alumni better.

Due to the close-knit nature of the industry, scholars are also invited to connect with established figures in the sector through networking events, career workshops and seminars regularly conducted by SMF.

In addition, scholars get to experience learning journeys to ports and shipyards to learn what goes on behind-the-scenes in the transportation of goods like raw materials and our daily necessities.

Rather than fulfilling a company bond upon graduation, MaritimeONE scholars have the flexibility to serve an industry bond instead. This means greater career autonomy and diverse job options when they graduate as they can choose a company from the port, shipping, maritime services and even offshore and marine engineering sectors.