Excelling despite personal challenges

Mr Sim Rong Xing (left) and Mr Solomon Tan Teng Shue did not just overcome personal challenges to graduate from Temasek Polytechnic (TP).

The pair also excelled in their cohort to win the Tay Eng Soon Gold Medal and the Lee Kuan Yew Award respectively.

The former is given to outstanding students who came from the Institute of Technical Education, while the latter is for excellence in mathematics and science.

Mr Sim will graduate with a Diploma in Accounting and Finance today, while Mr Tan will graduate with a Diploma in Game Design and Development on Monday.

The pair were honoured yesterday in TP's opening ceremony for the graduation season.

Over the week, it will hold graduation ceremonies for 5,645 students from 53 full-time courses and 28 part-time courses, including two pioneer cohorts of full-time courses and six pioneer cohorts of part-time courses.

