Ex-minister Lim Chee Onn takes over as SMU chancellor

Former minister Lim Chee Onn has been appointed the chancellor of Singapore Management University (SMU).

The university announced on Wednesday that Mr Lim was taking over from Mr J. Y. Pillay, who served as chancellor since 2015. Mr Pillay is a former top civil servant who served as permanent secretary in the finance, defence and national development ministries.

Mr Lim's appointment for a five-year term took effect yesterday. He was previously SMU's pro-chancellor.

SMU said the positions of chancellor and pro-chancellor are "key and important positions within the university structure". It added that Mr Lim and Mr Eddie Teo, the new pro-chancellor, will share the role of presiding over all major formal university ceremonies. Mr Teo was chairman of the Public Service Commission from 2008 until last year.

Mr Lim graduated with first class honours in naval architecture from Glasgow University and earned his master's in public administration from Harvard University. He was also conferred the honorary degree of Doctor of Engineering by Glasgow University.

He chairs the Singapore-Suzhou Township Development and is an honorary chairman of the National Heritage Board. Previously, he was executive chairman of Keppel Corporation from 2000 to 2008.

He served as an MP from 1977 to 1992, secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress from 1979 to 1983 and minister without portfolio in the Prime Minister's Office from 1980 to 1983.

SMU president Lily Kong said: "SMU is indeed privileged and honoured to have Mr Lim as our new chancellor and we look forward to his deep wealth of knowledge and experiences to take SMU forward as we approach our 20th year as a global-city university in Asia."