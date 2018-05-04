Ex-gang member graduating from poly with gold medal

He was in a gang by the time he was 14, smoking, drinking and staying out late with friends who gave him a sense of belonging.

His father lived in Malaysia, and his cashier mother and sister were his only company at home.

At 15, he stopped going to school and took on odd jobs, working at a drinks shop and as an ice cream seller, unsure of his future.

His mother's support, however, motivated him to return to school after a year of absence.

With 14 points for his N levels, he went on to study accounting at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East, graduating with a silver medal for excellence.

Now 23, Mr Sim Rong Xing mentors troubled youth at the Singapore Boys' Home.

He is also graduating from Temasek Polytechnic (TP) with a diploma in accounting and finance, a 3.93 grade point average (GPA), a perfect performance appraisal score for his internship at Deloitte Singapore and the Tay Eng Soon Gold Medal for outstanding students formerly from the ITE.

Now, he has ambitions of becoming a teacher in ITE or a polytechnic. This dream was inspired by secondary school teacher Elaine Lui, who encouraged him and is still in contact with him today.

Said Mr Sim: "She had a huge impact on my life because she didn't give up on me. I can see the joy in her, so I think being a teacher is a special career.

"For me it's not just about transferring knowledge. It's about being genuinely interested in people's lives. I want to have an impact on their lives and to help them if I can."

He has secured a place to read accounting at the Singapore Management University after completing national service.

He hopes to join a Big Four accounting firm before pursuing his teaching dream.

Mr Solomon Tan Teng Shue similarly found his passion in the way his education impacted his life.

After being diagnosed with mild dyslexia in kindergarten, he overcame reading difficulties by playing educational computer games.

In primary school, he and his friends would play their own Dungeons and Dragons-style role-playing game, in which he preferred to be the creator rather than the player.

A diploma in game design and development from TP was thus a natural choice for the quiet, determined 20-year-old. Programming games came naturally to him.

"I found it easier to learn, because I construct sentences by putting certain words in a certain order to make it understandable, just like programming."

He graduates with a 3.97 GPA and the Lee Kuan Yew Award for excellence in mathematics and science.

After NS, he will study computer science and game design at DigiPen Singapore. He hopes to return to Daylight Studios, where he had previously interned.

Mr Sim and Mr Tan were two of the nine top polytechnic-level award recipients at TP's opening ceremony for the graduation season yesterday.

The graduates enter an "exciting career landscape infused with rapid technological changes", said TP principal and chief executive officer Peter Lam.

"Change is rampant, and it's important to update yourselves with knowledge not only of your domain, but also across other fields."

The ceremony, officiated by Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, saw 270 students from the School of Design get diplomas in apparel design and merchandising, digital film and television, environment design, interior architecture and design, and product and industrial design.

In reference to the Third Enabling Masterplan, which aims to empower people with disabilities, Mr Lee appealed to the fresh graduates to use their designs to make Singapore a better place for people from all walks of life.

"Think out of the box and push the boundaries in inclusive design," he said.

"You have the power to improve lives and shape the way people interact with their surroundings."

Over the week, TP will hold graduation ceremonies for 5,645 students from 53 full-time courses and 28 part-time courses, including two pioneer cohorts of full-time courses and six pioneer cohorts of part-time courses.

Among them will be Mr Sim, who is graduating today, and Mr Tan, who is graduating on Monday.