Easier secondary school entry for returning locals

Singaporean children returning from overseas will find their entry into secondary schools here much easier.

As of Monday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has shortened the time needed to process admissions to three working days, compared to two weeks previously. The applicants will also be assured of a guaranteed place in a secondary school as early as three months before they return. In the past, this would only be confirmed after their return.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said: "As more Singaporean families venture abroad to seize opportunities, MOE will continue to support them by ensuring that their children are able to access and benefit from Singapore's education system upon their return."

Eligible applicants can submit their application online.

The changes apply to returning Singaporean children who do not have a preference for a specific secondary school, and who come back during the course of a year. They may approach MOE who will facilitate their admission into a school with vacancies near their residence.

Others who wish to join secondary schools at the start of the academic year and already have interest in specific schools can do so via a centralised placement exercise, known as the School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans-Secondary.

It is held towards the end of the year for school admissions at the start of the following academic year.