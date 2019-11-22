Duo tackle PSLE - despite battling cancer

They both missed a large chunk of school due to medical crises, and could have been exempted from school exams or taken an additional year before sitting the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

But 11-year-old Gerome Tay and Lim Rui Ze, 12, both chose to take the national exam this year as scheduled. Yesterday, they returned to their respective primary schools to collect their PSLE results.

Gerome, who turns 12 on Jan 1, did well enough to qualify for a few schools of his choice in the Express stream.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the immune system, when he was a Primary 4 pupil in Ai Tong School.

He had to stop school for about 18 months as the chemotherapy he received affected his already weakened immune system. Going to school would have increased the chances of him catching a bug.

Gerome also had to stop his co-curricular activity, wushu, as it was too strenuous.

His maths teacher, Madam Yap Joo Koon, visited him once a week to help him catch up on what he missed in class. She even helped him with his English and science subjects.

During the treatment, he lost his hair, which was a big struggle for him and his family.

Said his mother, Mrs Sylvia Tay, 39: "He would wake up and find hair on the bed and he would be so shy and embarrassed because he thought he was making a mess. I had to reassure him every day that it was all right, and eventually he chose to shave it all off."​

Mrs Tay, who runs a music company, said the experience has given her a new perspective: "As long as he's happy and living well, whichever secondary school he goes to doesn't matter."

Gerome is now in remission and goes to the hospital every two weeks for a review and blood test. Next April, the frequency will be reduced to once a month.

"It has been very painful. But it has made me stronger," he said.

For Rui Ze, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma (a cancerous tumour in the brain) barely three months into Primary 1, the journey has been just as challenging.

The surgery which removed the tumour caused him to lose his motor skills as well as the ability to speak.

He had to learn how to write, speak and walk all over again.

During treatment, he stopped attending school for about 15 months and instead spent time at the Children's Cancer Foundation's learning centre - Place for Academic Learning and Support. It helped him keep up with his peers in school.

While his condition has improved, speaking and writing are still difficult. He is also dependent on a wheelchair or walking frame to move around, and uses a ventilator to help him breathe.

He was allowed to use a computer to type out English compositions when sitting school exams and the PSLE, as his arm cramps easily from writing. He was also given extra time to do all his papers.

His mother, Madam Shereen Wong, a 41-year-old former teacher, recalled: "In Primary 3, when he returned to school, he had such a hard time that even with extra time given to him for exams, he could write only three sentences for the English composition component."

His father, Mr Lim Wei Hong, also 41, said sports has really helped Rui Ze on the road to recovery.

Rui Ze is part of the junior hand-cycling team under the Para Cycling Federation of Singapore. He won a silver medal in the 200m race at the National Para Games last year, an experience he described as "tiring".

But when asked if he has ever thought of giving up in his fight to recover from his illness, he said: "Never. My parents always tell me to do my best. That's what they always do." The Straits Times understands he is able to progress to secondary school.

Across the island, 40,256 pupils sat the PSLE this year, up from 39,672 last year.

For the fourth year running, 98.4 per cent of this year's batch did well enough to progress to secondary school. It matched the rate in 2016, 2017 and last year, and remains the best performance since the national exam was introduced in 1960.

From 1980 to 2015, between 81.7 per cent and 98.3 per cent of pupils who sat the PSLE were eligible to enrol in secondary schools.

This year, 66.3 per cent of the cohort qualified for the Express course, down from 66.6 per cent last year. Another 21 per cent are eligible for the Normal (Academic) course, and 11.2 per cent for the Normal (Technical) course.

Those eligible for secondary school received option forms when they collected their result slips.

They will be able to access the online system to submit their secondary school choices up till next Wednesday.

The Secondary 1 posting results will be released on Dec 20.