Clementi pupils learn what it's like if taps run dry

Karthikeyan Sachin, 12, wants to encourage his brother to save water, and he has a simple but effective plan - he will turn off the heater.

The Clementi Primary School pupil said his brother spends too much time in the bathroom.

"My brother takes 15-to 20-minute showers," said Karthikeyan, who is in Primary 6. He learnt in school that showers should last only five minutes.

"I will stick a timer on the shower door and, when it goes off, I will make him leave the bathroom by turning off the heater."

He said he now recognises the importance of conserving water after his school held an exercise yesterday with Singapore national water agency PUB at the school grounds in Clementi Avenue 3.

Karthikeyan and his schoolmates got to learn what it can be like if the taps run dry when they were limited to six buckets of water to wash their hands with.

Water coolers around the school were also shut off, and pupils were encouraged to bring their own water bottles instead of buying mineral water. The pupils also participated in the Water Pits and Pipes activity, where they used plastic pipes and connectors to design and construct their own sewerage system.

The event was held to mark Singapore World Water Day, which falls on March 22.

Pupils pledged to take home the water conservation methods they learnt in school, which included using the half-flush in the toilet and taking shorter showers.

Primary 4 pupil Li Yun Xuan, 10, said she would tell her family members they can water the plants with the water from washing vegetables.

This year sees the largest number of schools - 116 of them, with 47,000 students - taking part in the water-rationing exercise, which began in 2016.

The pupils were joined by Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor, who tried the pupils' home-made water filtration system.

"Schools are an important partner in our efforts to promote water conservation," Dr Khor said.

"These exercises teach them to make every drop count, and help to nurture water-saving habits from (a young age)."

Many of the schools are participating for the second year in a row.