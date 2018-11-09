Changes to school, uni admission schemes

To help nurture the potential of students and open up more pathways , the Ministry of Education is introducing more changes to the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme and the university admission scoring system.

From next year, all schools offering Secondary 1 places through DSA will use a one-stop centralised online portal to make it easier to apply.

The change to the university admission score system, which will come into effect in 2020, will see the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University dropping the 20 per cent weighting given to O-level results for polytechnic graduate applicants.

They will be assessed primarily based on their polytechnic grade point average, which the ministry said provides a better and more current reflection of the knowledge and skills that they gained during their polytechnic education.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS:

New moves to spur students to develop their abilities

Uni admissions: Poly grads' O-level grades to be dropped from 2020

More offered secondary school spots early based on talent

SJI looks beyond academic scores